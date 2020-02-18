Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Nearly one year after the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet, more than 700 of these planes remain on the ground, with costs to the US manufacturing giant estimated to reach nearly $20bn. The FT's Claire Bushey reports on how the crisis unfolded, and what it will take for the aerospace company to return business as usual.





Further reading:

Boeing tightens its belt as Max crisis drains cash (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/949eea64-3e44-11ea-a01a-bae547046735





Boeing faces Max hurdle as pilot confidence crumbles (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/2c0419cc-3983-11ea-a6d3-9a26f8c3cba4





Aviation: Boeing parks its 737 aspirations (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/ad45dd3e-2314-11ea-92da-f0c92e957a96





Grounding a global fleet: Boeing faces its greatest challenge (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/53b2142a-4711-11e9-b168-96a37d002cd3

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.