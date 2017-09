Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett talks to Moneybox presenter Paul Lewis about how to spot a financial scam. Also, with more of us working in the so-called 'gig economy' what are the money matters that you need to know about, and finally on the show we discuss the pros and cons of investing in wine.

