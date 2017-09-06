Wanda takes legal action over ‘malicious’ rumours about chairman

Chinese courts have agreed to hear at least 10 lawsuits filed by Dalian Wanda Group against alleged “rumourmongers”, the conglomerate said, adding that it also intended to press criminal charges.

The share and bond prices of Wanda units fell sharply last week after rumours spread online that the group’s founder and chairman, Wang Jianlin, had been prevented from boarding a flight out of China.

Wanda is one of four private-sector groups whose overseas acquisitions have been investigated by Chinese regulators over recent months. Neither the group nor Mr Wang, who regularly tops lists of China’s richest men, has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Wanda promptly dismissed the reports and said it was considering taking legal action. It also subsequently published pictures of Mr Wang at a meeting in Beijing with Nike’s global head of marketing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wanda said Chinese courts had agreed to hear its lawsuits against four accounts on Wechat, Tencent’s popular messaging app, and six users of Sina’s Weibo service, China’s Twitter equivalent.

The property-to-entertainment conglomerate is demanding that the people or companies behind each account issue a public apology for spreading “malicious rumours” about Mr Wang and pay compensation of Rmb5m ($765,000).

“According to relevant judicial interpretations. . . those who have slandered others through the internet have committed the crime of defamation if their posts have been clicked and read more than 5,000 times or generated more than 500 reposts,” the company said. “Wanda is therefore going to pursue criminal charges against those who have committed the crime of defamation.”

Wanda added that it was also considering filing a $2m lawsuit against a US-based Chinese-language website that regularly publishes reports about alleged political and business intrigue in China.

Wanda, Fosun International, HNA Group and Anbang Insurance have found themselves under the scrutiny of Chinese regulators after an aggressive overseas deal spree by the highly acquisitive private companies, while recurring reports and rumours of disappearing or detained chairman have unnerved investors.

Late last month the Chinese government announced that technology groups would be required to record the real identities of people who use aliases to post comments online. The Cybersecurity Administration of China already had warned Tencent, Sina and Baidu, the country’s leading search engine, that they were being investigated for facilitating the spread of “socially harmful” material.

Wanda referred to this larger government campaign on Wednesday, saying its lawsuits were aimed at “defending its dignity” and would “help create a cleaner internet environment”.

Chinese government officials and business leaders are on edge about alleged wrongdoing in the run-up to next month’s Communist party congress, at which President Xi Jinping will fill key party posts for his second five-year term.

HNA, another large conglomerate targeted by regulators, has sued exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, who has alleged that the group has illicit ties to one of Mr Xi’s key lieutenants.

On Monday, a secretive investor who has been accused by Mr Guo of acting as a “front man” for HNA’s real shareholders, appeared in a video posted online to deny allegations of political links but did not clarify his relationship with the conglomerate.