On most office desks there is a smartphone vibrating with the constant buzz of social media connections. The endless refresh cycle of major apps such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, often accompanied by colours, sounds and unexpected rewards, is highly addictive and designed to distract. One of the latest studies states that people who excessively use social media behave like drug addicts or gamblers and can exhibit the bad decision-making traits often found in other types of addiction. So how does this technology, created to consume as much time as possible, damage our work lives and interfere with productivity?

In this podcast, reporter Jennifer Bissell-Linsk-Link interviews two millennials who work in public relations about their screen time habits, how often they compulsively pick up their smartphones during the day and if they see themselves as addicts.