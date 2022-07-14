Russia’s future: a giant Iran of Eurasia
Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tells Gideon why he believes Russia is destined to become a giant Iran of Eurasia. It will remain a significant military power, but one that is increasingly under the sway of China, the main destination for its energy exports.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
