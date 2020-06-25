In the second audio feature for the FT’s sustainable food and agriculture special report, Dave Reay, author of Climate-Smart Food, talks to science and environment reporter Anna Gross. While coronavirus has hit the global food system hard, it also offers an opportunity for a long-term reset — including curbing agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions. How might that come about? And what can governments and consumers do to make sure it does?

Produced by Howard Shannon and Breen Turner