In the second audio feature for the FT’s sustainable food and agriculture special report, Dave Reay, author of Climate-Smart Food, talks to science and environment reporter Anna Gross. While coronavirus has hit the global food system hard, it also offers an opportunity for a long-term reset — including curbing agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions. How might that come about? And what can governments and consumers do to make sure it does?

Produced by Howard Shannon and Breen Turner

Food production accounts for one-quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. In this special report, we look at how farmers and food businesses are trying to reduce their carbon footprint, and ask what impact coronavirus will have on their efforts

