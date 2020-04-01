Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The FT’s Gillian Tett unpacks the Federal Reserve’s latest move to meet the global demand for dollars, and science editor Clive Cookson explains how different countries are handling coronavirus testing and how the private sector could step in.

Plus, Donald Trump is set to suspend some tariffs for 90 days as he tries blunt the economic damage from the pandemic, the UK’s six biggest banks have bowed to pressure from Britain’s top financial regulator to suspend dividend payments, and as coronavirus reaches the developing world, a record 85 countries have approached the IMF for short-term relief in recent weeks.









