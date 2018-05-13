When Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority toughened its whistleblower rules three years ago, it made a lot of pious noise about the important role these individuals played.

Whistleblowers were central to “exposing poor practice” and lauded for unearthing “intelligence crucial to action taken against firms and individuals”, in the words of its then boss, Tracey McDermott. Indeed, what the FCA really wanted was for many more to come forward. Hence the changes, which purported to protect witnesses better, and make banks more responsible for seeing fair play.

The idea was to stop financial institutions intimidating and silencing internal critics as they had before the crisis, preventing reruns of cases such as that involving the HBOS banker Paul Moore. He called out the bank’s toxic sales culture in 2004, only to be sacked without explanation. Yet after last week’s FCA decision regarding Barclays’ chief executive, Jes Staley, and a whistleblower, it’s worth asking how far change has really gone.

Mr Staley has not escaped scot free over the incident, which occurred two years ago. He has been fined £640,000 for seeking to unmask an anonymous external whistleblower who sent two letters to the Barclays board accusing him of covering up the personal problems of a friend, Tim Main, with whom he worked at JPMorgan Chase, when his former colleague was hired by Barclays. The bank too has been smacked on the wrist, and will have to tighten its whistleblowing systems.

In practice, however, this is a feeble sanction. The money is hardly going to break Mr Staley’s own personal bank. Even taking into account a concurrent £500,000 clawback on his bonus that Barclays is imposing, the £1.1m forfeit will only account for 27 per cent of his pay last year.

More worrying still is the message sent by the regulator’s ruling. It seems to regard Mr Staley’s as a largely technical infraction. The notice homes in on the fact that the Barclays’ boss did not follow the rules with “due skill, care and diligence”. So, he should have recognised that it might be inappropriate for him to intervene in an investigation of which he himself was the subject. He should have consulted more with colleagues. The watchdog ticks him off for not recognising that the unknown author could have been a Barclays employee, and thus entitled to all the protections that the group’s whistleblowing policy then afforded. You’re left feeling that Mr Staley’s fault lay in not ticking each and every bureaucratic box.

But this is to miss the much larger picture. Mr Staley might have been irked by what he saw as a malicious tip-off, designed to damage a friend and hamper his business strategy. But whatever his feelings, his intervention served no purpose other than to root out and potentially intimidate a witness. In any system built on the principle of whistleblower protection, that cannot be a minor or technical offence.

There are few enough reasons to bear witness against a powerful bank such as Barclays. Whistleblowers in Britain do not enjoy the financial incentives of their American counterparts, who collect a share of the fines imposed on financial institutions. Sustained largely by public spirit, their reward is little more than a pat on the head by the FCA.

Anonymity is not perfect. It can indeed open the door to malicious tip-offs. But a certain reticence is perhaps excusable. As recently as 2012, the BBC reported that no bank had ever been punished for sacking a whistleblower. And of those sacked, only 4 per cent are successful at challenging their dismissal at an employment tribunal, according to government statistics.

Meanwhile, whistleblowing can extract a high social price on those who do it. Take, for example, Mr Moore at HBOS, whose information, if followed, might have avoided some of the later disasters that befell the bank. In the words of the co-author of his memoir Crash Bank Wallop, journalist Mick Haworth, “the isolation and rejection he has experienced since has regularly left him wishing he was dead”.

Far from increasing, the number of whistleblowing cases has been declining. The FCA’s own figures show they have fallen from 1,360 in 2014 to just 793 cases in the first nine months of 2017. One reason may be that employees doubt the FCA’s protection. A Banking Standards Board survey showed that almost 60 per cent believed they would suffer “negative consequences” if they raised issues which even questioned how their employer did business.

After the decision on Mr Staley, they’ll take the regulator’s promises with an even bigger pile of salt.