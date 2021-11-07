This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market failure and government intervention

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Windfalls for heavy industry in EU carbon scheme are a moral hazard

Watch this video and then explain how the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) operates

The ETS works on a ‘cap and trade’ principle. Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse how the cap and trade ETS can reduce emissions over time

Define moral hazard

Outline the reasons why ‘windfalls for heavy industry in EU carbon scheme are a moral hazard.’

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College