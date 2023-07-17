We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Withdrawals/injections, multiplier, macroeconomic objectives

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Why China is flirting with deflation as the west battles rising prices

Distinguish between i) inflation; ii) deflation; and iii) disinflation

With reference to the article, identify the two factors putting China’s economy at risk of deflation

Compare commercial bank deposits in China and the USA from when indoor mask mandates were dropped in both countries

Explain what is meant by the paradox of thrift

Using a withdrawals/injections diagram, and with reference to the paradox of thrift, evaluate the effects of the changes in commercial bank deposits in China and the USA on the countries’ ability to achieve their macroeconomic objectives

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College