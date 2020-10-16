WHO trial finds Covid-19 treatment remdesivir has no substantial effects on a patient’s survival

The World Health Organization has found the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir does little to prevent deaths and Boris Johnson could push Brexit talks into crisis on Friday. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains why suburban women might be the key to victory when it comes to the US presidential election.





Remdesivir has little effect on Covid-19 mortality, WHO study says

Summit 'atmospherics not good' as Brussels seen as dragging its feet on trade deal

