Print this page

Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

WHO trial finds Covid-19 treatment remdesivir has no substantial effects on a patient’s survival

The World Health Organization has found the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir does little to prevent deaths and Boris Johnson could push Brexit talks into crisis on Friday. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains why suburban women might be the key to victory when it comes to the US presidential election. 


Remdesivir has little effect on Covid-19 mortality, WHO study says

https://www.ft.com/content/ee9b611f-2b4b-4572-afe1-b0b804d17a94


Summit ‘atmospherics not good’ as Brussels seen as dragging its feet on trade deal 

https://www.ft.com/content/252d3ea4-0ddf-498b-b993-59c13b0de004


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast