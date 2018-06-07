Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

FT Innovative Lawyers Asia-Pacific 2018 is a rankings report and awards for lawyers working in the Asia-Pacific region. Shortlists for the awards comprise the top-scoring submissions in each ranking. Law firms, in-house legal teams and other legal service organisations are invited to make submissions.

For the FT Innovative Lawyers Report for Asia-Pacific 2018, we received 550 submissions and nominations, from 65 law firms and 94 in-house legal teams. Research was conducted by RSG researchers between February and May 2018. We conducted interviews with over 500 clients, senior lawyers, executives and experts to arrive at the final rankings. Each entry is scored out of 10 points for originality, leadership and impact for a maximum score of 30. They are then benchmarked against each other to arrive at the final rankings.

Most innovative law firms

This overall ranking is an aggregate of each law firm’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries across the 10 law firm categories of the report. Separate rankings cover Asia-Pacific law firms and international law firms, headquartered outside the region.

Most innovative in-house legal teams

This overall ranking is an aggregate of each in-house legal team’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries in the in-house legal categories.

Judges A panel decides the winner for the “Legal innovator of the year” award, from a shortlist of 10. The judges were: Harriet Arnold, editor, FT Innovative Lawyers; Stuart Barr, chief product and strategy officer, HighQ; Liam Brown, founder and executive chairman, Elevate; Jacqueline de Gernier, vice-president for sales, DocuSign; Michael Kavanagh, FT Special Reports commissioning editor; James Odell, head of Australia and Asia Pacific, Elevate; Reena SenGupta, CEO, RSG Consulting; Michael Skapinker, FT contributing editor; Barney Thompson, FT legal correspondent; Ram Vasudevan, CEO, QuisLex.

Research Partner RSG Consulting The RSG Consulting research team has decades of experience analysing the legal profession. It has a record of devising ranking methodologies for professional services firms. RSG’s research team are: Reena SenGupta, Yasmin Lambert, Lucy Pearson, Andrew Bowyer, Alexander Muncey, Georgie Lyon, Gemma Williams.