One of the UK Conservative party’s most prominent financial backers has switched to Nigel Farage’s Brexit party in a sign of the growing disenchantment among Tory donors with Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to leave the EU on schedule.

Jeremy Hosking, a prominent City of London financier and investor in the Flybe airline, has donated to Mr Farage’s party after expressing an interest in funding a new pro-Brexit group to see through Britain’s exit from the EU.

The financier is the first notable Brexit party donor to be named. A spokesperson said: “Jeremy Hosking has contributed to the Brexit party but, for the moment, has nothing further to add.” The party confirmed it had received his donation.

Mr Hosking has supported a number of Eurosceptic causes, and offered financial backing to 140 pro-Brexit Tory MPs at the last general election. He donated £100,000 to the Tories in the 2015 general election and gave £1.7m to the largely Conservative- backed Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.

On March 29 2019, the day Britain was due to leave the EU, Mr Hosking ran the “Brexit Express” steam train from Swansea in Wales to Sunderland in the north-east of England, marking “the UK’s exit (or non-exit) from the European Union”. Guests along for the ride included former Brexit secretary David Davis and former Brexit minister Steve Baker.

It is unclear whether Mr Hosking is the source of a £100,000 seed donation made to the Brexit party soon after it was set up this year. Mr Farage has declined several times to name the individual who gave the money, stating that funding details would become public in July when the party’s returns to the Electoral Commission will be released.

Spokespeople for both Mr Hosking and the Brexit party declined to comment on how much he had donated.

A friend of Mr Hosking said he was one of many Tory donors who felt “utterly let down” by Mrs May “Having supported the party through thick and thin — often out of gratitude for what Margaret Thatcher did for the UK economy — they feel not only betrayed but, even worse, fooled.”

The person added: “Having shot itself in the foot by failing to Brexit on 29th March, the Conservative party is now moving the revolver to its mouth. The PM needs to go.”

Mr Hosking is not the only Conservative donor interested in Mr Farage’s new party. Members of one of the Tories’ largest groups of donors, the Midlands Industrial Council, is also flirting with switching sides.

The MIC was founded in 1946, during Clement Attlee’s postwar Labour government. It hosts a series of luxury cruises in which donors socialise with prominent rightwing politicians.

David Wall, secretary of the MIC, said that “a number” of the donors in the group were taking an interest in the Brexit party because “they don’t like what is going on in parliament”.

Mr Wall added: “Farage is well liked among us because he answers questions directly, he’s been utterly consistent. But he said no one on the MIC had handed over money so far as “it depends on where the Tory party goes next”.

Despite the interest from wealthy individuals, the Brexit party is focusing on raising funds from smaller individual donations. Unlike the UK Independence party, which Mr Farage led on and off for a decade, the Brexit party does not have formal members. Instead, it has signed up 88,000 “registered supporters” who have paid £25 each, resulting in £2.2m in funding. Mr Farage has claimed that 90 per cent of the party’s funds have come from small donations.

The lack of a membership structure has also helped Mr Farage control the party. During his tenure leading Ukip, he frequently battled with its ruling national executive committee and party members. Those who have signed up to the Brexit party receive information about events and campaigns, but do not have the right to influence policy.

The Brexit party is chaired by Richard Tice, a property developer and prominent anti-EU campaigner, who worked closely with Mr Farage on the Leave.EU campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum.