Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is in talks to acquire Bombardier’s regional jet division, in the latest of a series of deals reshaping the global aerospace industry.

The Japanese company confirmed it was in negotiations over an acquisition that would double down on its own struggling regional jet programme and thrust it into direct competition with Boeing.

If the deal goes ahead, it would transform a market for smaller regional jets that was long a duopoly between Brazil’s Embraer and Canada’s Bombardier into one contested by Mitsubishi Heavy and the new US owner of Embraer’s commercial jet division, Boeing.

Bombardier’s commercial aircraft division had revenues of $1.8bn in 2018 and made a loss of $157m before interest, taxes and impairment charges. That figure includes the company’s turboprop division, recently sold to De Havilland Aircraft for $300m.

People close to the talks, which were first reported by The Air Current, said it was hard to estimate a sale price because deal structures were still under discussion and it was not clear which assets would be included. Mitsubishi said it had not yet made any decision on an acquisition.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Mitsubishi’s attempt to enter the regional jet market, has been plagued by development problems and cost overruns. It was meant to be introduced in 2013 but the first deliveries are now expected in 2020.

Bombardier has sold more than 1,900 of its CRJ regional jets and acquiring the programme would give Mitsubishi immediate access to a maintenance network, a cadre of experienced engineers and relationships with US regional airlines that will need to replace their existing CRJs in the years ahead.

The all-new Mitsubishi design is intended to be more modern and fuel-efficient than the CRJ. Bombardier has fiercely opposed the Japanese company’s attempt to enter the market, suing it for alleged theft of trade secrets and poaching of staff. A sale would help resolve those lawsuits.

Bombardier is seeking to withdraw from the commercial aircraft market as part of a five-year turnround of the company begun by chief executive Alain Bellemare in 2015. Last year it sold control of the larger C-Series aircraft to Airbus, which the European group later renamed the A220.

Last month Bombardier said it would sell its wing factory in Northern Ireland and integrate its manufacturing operations in Montreal, Mexico and a recently acquired site in Texas into a single aviation unit. The division would oversee the Global, Challenger, Learjet and CRJ brands.

“We can now finally zoom in on the businesses that will create the most value for shareholders — and it’s business aircraft and rail,” Mr Bellemare said in May.

The future of the CRJ regional jet programme has been in some doubt as Bombardier tries to fill up its order book. The company said at the end of March that it had a backlog of just 51 aircraft for the programme.

“We’re trying to keep this product line going, because there’s only two competitors there,” said Mr Bellemare in April.

It is unclear whether Mitsubishi would seek to sustain sales of the CRJ or ultimately wind it down and replace it with its own aircraft.

For the past few years, Embraer’s E175 narrow-body aircraft has dominated the segments of the market where the majority of regional jets are sold.