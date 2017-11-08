Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have a lot to discuss during the US president’s two-day visit to Beijing. The issues include trade, climate and military tensions in the South China Sea. But one subject inevitably dominates the agenda: North Korea. While the details of the two presidents’ discussions will remain secret, the urgency of their task is clear.

The risk of a full-scale war on the Korean peninsula is higher than it has been for decades. The human consequences of any conflict are likely to be horrific. North Korea is thought to possess up to 60 nuclear weapons. Seoul, the South Korean capital, is at risk of devastation by conventional artillery. Japan is also within range of North Korean missiles, as are US military bases in the region. Mr Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea — a country of 25m people — in the event of a conflict.

If the Xi-Trump summit can cool down this heated rhetoric, it will have achieved something worthwhile. Mr Trump evidently feels that blood-curdling threats must be part of any strategy, to force North Korea off its nuclear path. But threatening words also carry risks. They make it harder for either side to modify its position without losing face. And they also increase the dangers that a small clash could escalate into a major conflict.

The fact that President Xi has apparently earned the respect of Mr Trump may make it easier for the Chinese leader to persuade the US president to give diplomacy more of a chance in the Korean crisis. On his Asian trip, Mr Trump has already raised the prospect of some kind of “deal” on North Korea. China can and should encourage this kind of thinking — by providing the Americans with a broader range of diplomatic options.

The proposal that Beijing has been pushing is known as “freeze for freeze”. The idea is that North Korea will freeze its nuclear programme, in return for the US freezing military exercises that the North Koreans find threatening.

To date, neither the US nor North Korea, has shown much interest in pursuing this option. The North Koreans seem absolutely intent on developing ballistic nuclear missiles that can threaten the US. The Americans have no intention of taking any action that could be labelled as appeasement.

For that reason, it would be realistic to accept that freeze-for-freeze is not an immediately achievable goal. Instead, the Chinese and others should advance diplomacy through other, smaller measures — that may eventually lead to a broader nuclear agreement. A Chinese diplomatic initiative — perhaps including a high-level visit to Pyongyang — might be a way of getting the negotiation process going. If Mr Xi can persuade Mr Trump of the virtues of this approach, he can create an opening for diplomacy.

China’s participation in successive rounds of UN sanctions aimed at North Korea has contributed to a significant worsening in relations between Beijing and Pyongyang. So making space for a Chinese diplomatic push would also mean holding off on further economic sanctions for the moment. Any diplomatic offensive must hold out the option of lessening North Korean isolation, in return for nuclear concessions.

But, realistically, the chances are that North Korea will reject that idea and press ahead with its nuclear programme, anyway. In that case, the US must be persuaded that deterrence — rather than war — is the best response. Many Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, already live within range of North Korean missiles. In the long run, America may reluctantly have to accept a similar level of risk.

