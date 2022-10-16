This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Strategy, demand and supply, change

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Draw a diagram to illustrate the likely impact on the price of match tickets if a team’s league position falls year on year

Explain the likely link between league table position and ticket sales revenue for a club such as AC Milan

Analyse how the change in ownership facilitated improvements in competitiveness

Analyse how the actions of the leadership team improved AC Milan’s financial performance

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy