This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Strategy, demand and supply, change

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: The strategic moves that transformed AC Milan’s fortunes | FT Scoreboard

  • Draw a diagram to illustrate the likely impact on the price of match tickets if a team’s league position falls year on year 

  • Explain the likely link between league table position and ticket sales revenue for a club such as AC Milan

  • Analyse how the change in ownership facilitated improvements in competitiveness

  • Analyse how the actions of the leadership team improved AC Milan’s financial performance

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

