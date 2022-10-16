Business class video: The strategic moves that transformed AC Milan’s fortunes
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Strategy, demand and supply, change
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
Draw a diagram to illustrate the likely impact on the price of match tickets if a team’s league position falls year on year
Explain the likely link between league table position and ticket sales revenue for a club such as AC Milan
Analyse how the change in ownership facilitated improvements in competitiveness
Analyse how the actions of the leadership team improved AC Milan’s financial performance
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy