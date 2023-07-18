This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘Getting inflation wrong’

Katie Martin

The cool kids in markets are pessimists but, good news, inflation in the US is lower, a lot lower.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Don’t know if you remember it being stuck at around 9 per cent, but we’ve come right back down to 3 per cent. Growth is good. It looks like investors might have to stop worrying and learn to love the rally. Can we all be happy? Are we there yet? This is the Unhedged podcast from the FT and Pushkin. Ethan, I’m afraid, is out today. I’m Katie Martin in London. I’m joined down the line from New York by Rob Armstrong, who writes the Unhedged newsletter in New York. Rob, what are we going to do without Ethan to make us look clever?

Rob Armstrong

Well, as a professional unhappy person, (Katie laughs) I am here to rain all over your optimism, Katie. I don’t know how I’m gonna do it. I agree with you the data is alarmingly good but I’m gonna find a way.

Katie Martin

Oh, God bless you. So look, (Rob laughs) I mean, it does look like we’re kinda there, right? Inflation’s come back down to 3 per cent, the sky hasn’t fallen in, the central banks haven’t hiked us into a horrible recession, shouldn’t we all just cheer the heck up?

Rob Armstrong

That latter point, it would be one thing if the Fed had done the 500 basis points, also known as five percentage points of rate hikes, and we were now in the economic doldrums.

Katie Martin

Mmm.

Rob Armstrong

But they’ve done that and growth still seems pretty good. We are still adding jobs. Wages are OK The consumer is still OK. The banks that have reported have told us that bad debts are not piling up at an alarming rate.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

It looks like a healthy economy.

Katie Martin

Whisper it, but maybe.

Rob Armstrong

Whisper it after the Fed takes action to try to cool it off. This is a remarkable turn of events.

Katie Martin

So listen, look, let’s just dig down a little bit deeper into the inflation numbers. Three per cent headline inflation was the number that rolled in last week. Are you gonna be one of these tedious inflation truthers off the internet who’s gonna tell me that actually, (Rob laughs) actually, it’s much higher.

Rob Armstrong

No, it is coming down. I mean, if you take out the drop in energy costs and food costs, so-called core inflation is still too high.

Katie Martin

Mmm. And it should be about 2 per cent, right? That’s what the Fed . . .

Rob Armstrong

It should be about two. And it’s over four still, but it’s going the right direction. And if you look at what we’re comparing to a year ago, the numbers were lapping, as it were. The trend ought to continue in the benign direction it’s been going.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

So I’m not an inflation truther. This is good news. And the interesting thing is that the fact that this is happening at the same time growth is good. It means we sort of have to reconsider why inflation happened in the first place and what’s going to happen to it now.

Katie Martin

So central bankers, one, are they the heroes of the hour? Have they actually done this or is this got nothing to do with them?

Rob Armstrong

No, I think they’ve won by mistake, Katie, (Katie laughs) which is I mean, I think that still counts in most sports. But the point is, because growth is still strong and inflation is coming down, it looks like what happened is a supply shock bout of inflation.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

We had this weird pandemic. We threw in a weird war on top of that. Prices took a one-time jump up and that jump in certain prices took a couple of years to sort of bubble through the economy. You know, the guy who makes the metal had to raise the prices and then the guy who makes the nails and then the woman who builds the house and then the broker has to charge more. When you have a supply shock, it takes time to work its way through the different sectors of the economy.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

And it seems to have kind of worked its way through. So there is an argument that a few people were making that what the Fed did actually isn’t the thing that brought the inflation down. It was just time. So our colleague Martin Sandbu has been saying for some months, if you guys will just relax, this problem will take care of itself. (Katie laughs) And nobody likes to hear that from a Norwegian socialist.



Katie Martin

Never.



Rob Armstrong

Never. But the guy is looking like he might have been right. And so maybe the Fed hikes, which you and I have been writing about continuously for 18 months . . .



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

. . . didn’t matter that much. I mean, it really is a sort of professional embarrassment, (Katie laughs) if you think about it.

Katie Martin

Yes. So given that, right, is it time for people who manage money for a living to just cheer up? I mean, look, the S&P is up 18 per cent, one eight so far this year. The Nasdaq Composite is up 36 per cent. And still you have big investment houses like JPMorgan Asset Management, for example, saying this is too good to be true, we still think there has to be a proper recession to get inflation durably down at the target level. Markets are priced for perfection. There’s no room for error. There’s got to be some sort of pullback. I’m not saying they’re wrong. I don’t have a crystal ball. But it’s weird how people are determined to stick to this kind of bearish view. There has to be a recession and the markets have to pull back. I mean, do they?

Rob Armstrong

Human beings hate changing their minds. That is part of the story here. It’s been painful for me to change my mind (Katie laughs) a little bit about this. My mind doesn’t change as quickly as it did when I was a young man. But there’s two threads you raised there that are both worth talking about. One is, are we getting a kind of inflation head fake?

Katie Martin

Uh-huh. Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

And I think that’s a bit of a legitimate worry because historically in incidents of high inflation, it’s not been particularly stable. Right? It’s bounced up and down.

Katie Martin

Yeah, yeah.

Rob Armstrong

In past, in at least the classic incidents of the seventies and early eighties. So are we getting head faked?

Katie Martin

Is it messing with us?

Rob Armstrong

Is it messing with us?

Katie Martin

Don’t trust it. Yeah. (Laughter)

Rob Armstrong

Yeah. (Laughter) And the second thread you pulled out is the price to perfection point, especially for US stocks. They are still much more expensive than every other asset in the world.

Katie Martin

It’s mad . . . They’re crazy. (Overlapping talk)

Rob Armstrong

They’re reasonably expensive.

Katie Martin

And also. Right. So there’s a few tech stocks that obviously, as we’ve discussed before, are doing super, super well.

Rob Armstrong

Yeah.



Katie Martin

Tech stocks are defensive right now. So they’re doing well even in an environment when interest rates have been rushing higher. But they’ve never escaped a recession before. They’ve only been defensive during Covid, basically. What if that’s the anomaly? What do, you know? If there is a recession, there’s nothing to say that they do well, again, like they did in 2020, because it’s just like different.

Rob Armstrong

Correct. And primarily the thing that’s different is interest rates are higher.



Katie Martin

Hmm.

Rob Armstrong

It is interesting that we got this tremendously good report on inflation and stocks barely went up and bonds barely moved as well.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

So short-term rates are still up around 5 per cent. Long-term rates are still up, you know, the kind of four-ish, three-eight-ish long-term rates.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

And stocks were kind of like we’ve been partying for six months already. (Katie laughs) We don’t need to party just because of this news. Right. So it tells you something about the valuation of the market and worries that inflation may be tricking us.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

That though the two biggest asset classes didn’t throw a celebration when these great inflation numbers came out.

Katie Martin

No, but they didn’t head the other way either. And the way that one investor put it to me recently is, look, OK, you’ve got decent growth, you got inflation under control (Not you, UK, we’ll come on to you another time). (Laughter) We’ve got the consumers looking great, the job market OK, we can slightly, but it’s still looking great. And I don’t know if you remember there was a banking crisis in the States in March that like no one talks about anymore because we’ve all just moved on.

Rob Armstrong

Yeah. It just went away.

Katie Martin

You know, the Fed got its fire extinguishers out and just like made that whole thing go away.

Rob Armstrong

Disappear.

Katie Martin

So, you know, so the Fed backstop is still there. Their willingness to extinguish fires is still there. So you’ve got the Fed put still in place. You still got that, you know, that safety net from the central bank. You’ve got all that kind of positive news on the economic front. Yeah, manufacturing’s got some cracks, this and that. But you know, what’s not to like? It feels like a very uncomfortable place to be, to be arguing with the scale of the rally that we’ve seen in risky assets so far this year.

Rob Armstrong

Yes, but for the first time in many years, I am getting paid to wait, right?

Katie Martin

Mmm.

Rob Armstrong

I still have a few lingering worries about the valuation of stocks, I now get a real return on a credit risk-free treasury bond portfolio.



Katie Martin

Yeah.



Rob Armstrong

So what we’re talking about is Tina.

Katie Martin

This is such a beautiful segue.



Rob Armstrong

I wanna say Tina is dead. And I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way about (Katie laughs) Tina Turner. I mean it in a total and about there is no alternative.

Katie Martin

Yeah, we were talking about this, Ethan and I, last time around. We were talking about the demise of Tina. There is no alternative. There used to be a point where bond yields were so rubbish that you had no alternative really, than to put your money into stocks and into other risky stuff. Tina, I’m afraid, is dead.

Rob Armstrong

Yes.



Katie Martin

Or maybe I’m happy to say Tina is dead. What is the new acronym that we use to replace Tina? I’ve been trying to make Buying Ordinary Notes and Debt Securities, ie, Bonds, a thing.



Rob Armstrong

Yes.



Katie Martin

Someone sensibly pointed out to me, that’s actually Bonads if you include the and. (Rob laughs) So we decided not that. And we asked our dear listeners this time last week for their suggestions. Some of them, listeners, were awful. However, the gold star goes to Kevin Gordon from Charles Schwab, who came up with Barbara. You know what Barbara is, Rob?

Rob Armstrong

I don’t.

Katie Martin

Bonds are really back and really attractive. How do you like that?

Rob Armstrong

I like it. And I think it’s gonna take off.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

The Barbara trade.

Katie Martin

I think we can make it a thing.

Rob Armstrong

Why aren’t stocks going up? Barbara.

Katie Martin

Yeah. Yeah, blame Barbara. If you wanted to be, like, super zeitgeisty, you could, I guess shorten it to Barbie but . . .

Rob Armstrong

We are the pink paper. (Katie laughs) Bonds are really back.

Katie Martin

In earnest.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Rob Armstrong

In earnest.

Katie Martin

How about that.

Rob Armstrong

It’s happening.

Katie Martin

I mean, so look, Barbie, Barbara, perhaps listeners can again tell us which they prefer. But I think this can work. We will be back in a minute with Long/Short.

OK, now it is time for Long/Short where you can be long or short of whatever you like, which means that you either love it or you hate it. It can be anything: bond, stock, a sport, whatever you fancy. I am going to be long credit trading. So corporate bonds, the way that they change hands has been stuck in the dark ages for like, ever. They’re like, largely traded over the phone. It’s a little bit pathetic. Now, Citadel Securities run by Ken Griffin has started getting into this game and facilitating trades in corporate bonds. So it sounds like maybe this whole industry is gonna get dragged kicking and screaming out of the dark ages. Rob, what have you got?

Rob Armstrong

I’m gonna really scandalise you, Katie. I am going to be short the dry martini.

Katie Martin

Oh, heaven’s sake.

Rob Armstrong

And I’m telling you why. Now I make it a practice to drink my weight in dry martinis every year. (Katie laughs) So this is a big . . .

Katie Martin

It’s big ask.

Rob Armstrong

. . . a big . . . But last night it was a hot, sweaty day in New York yesterday. And I went to one of our local speakeasies, a place called the Commerce Inn. And their house martini is half vermouth.

Katie Martin

Ugh, what?

Rob Armstrong

And it’s served certainly very cold. I know this sounds chilling, but on a summer day, sweltering heat, you don’t wanna try to cool yourself off by drinking pure gin.

Katie Martin

No.

Rob Armstrong

I’ve tried this. (Katie laughs) It is a bad idea. And the half-vermouth martini was delicious, and I drank several, and I felt refreshed.

Katie Martin

Can I ask, what’s the going rate for a martini in New York City these days?

Rob Armstrong

You don’t even wanna know.

Katie Martin

OK.

Rob Armstrong

I think if you pay $19, you’re getting a bargain.



Katie Martin

Aye, chihuahua.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Rob Armstrong

It’s a big drink, but it’s $19.

Katie Martin

Yeah, well look it stops you from drinking loads of them, which is probably a good thing.

Rob Armstrong

Speak for yourself.

Katie Martin

Yeah. Rob, always a pleasure. Talk to you soon.

Rob Armstrong

(Laughs) OK. Thank you, Katie.

Katie Martin

That’s it for now, we’ll be back on Thursday. Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Brian Urstadt. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein and we had additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie, John Schnaars, Eric Sandler and Jess Truglia. FT Premium subscribers can get the Unhedged newsletter for free. A 90-day free trial is available for everyone else. Just go to FT.com/unhedgedoffer. I’m Katie Martin. Thanks for listening.