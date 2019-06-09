Purplebricks, would-be disrupter of estate agents, was itself disrupted last week.

Founder-family the Bruces and Neil Woodford — one of its longest-standing and biggest backers — abruptly cut their holdings. To lose one cornerstone investor is a blow. To lose two can be calamitous for a junior market company. Yet the company gave a tutorial on how to ride the storm.

Purple clouds have been gathering over the online estate agent for a while. Its shares are pretty much back to where they were when they floated on the Alternative Investment Market in 2014 at £1.

They peaked at close to 500p in 2017 on hopes that Purplebricks’ technology and its strategy of charging low fees for listing properties, rather than high commissions, would revolutionise the way we buy and sell homes. But pre-tax losses, even prettified, have widened.

Chairman Paul Pindar last month issued “the sincerest of apologies” to investors for the company’s dismal performance. The group had expanded too fast and without due care into lossmaking markets in North America and Australia, he said. That had led to execution errors and “suboptimal decisions in allocating capital”.

Mr Pindar promised to ditch its Australian operations and scale back in the US. Purplebricks would not make the same mistake again, Mr Pindar vowed. As if to underline the point, Michael Bruce, the founder-chief executive who had moved to the US to spearhead expansion in 2017, departed.

It may have only been a matter of time before the Bruce family chucked in its 13 per cent share holding. But it is unsettling for stock markets when the founding family sells up.

Up popped Berlin-based Axel Springer. The German media group doubled its stake to 26.6 per cent, after having paid £3.60 a share in early 2018. The board whooped it was an endorsement of the business model. Market observers whooped that Axel Springer might be about to bid for Purplebricks.

No sooner had Axel taken the stake than Neil Woodford, the “patient capitalist” who invested £7m in Purplebricks long before its float and was its biggest shareholder, froze dealings in his flagship fund and began flogging his portfolio. By Friday Mr Woodford had cut his stake in Purplebricks to 21.5 per cent.

Still, every purple cloud has silver somewhere in the lining. Toscafund, the activist fund run by Martin Hughes, scourge of many a business and sometimes unkindly called the Rottweiler, revealed it had doubled its holding in the estate agent to 10 per cent. Merian Global Investors, the asset manager formed from Old Mutual Global Investors which first bought into Purplebricks at its Aim debut, also lifted its holding from 13 per cent to more than 16 per cent.

Toscafund is coy about its reasons for doubling up. It may hope to make a speculative buck amid all the talk of an Axel Springer bid. Merian thinks Purplebricks is “successfully disrupting the traditional estate agency model” in the UK, and is cheap given it is forecast to turn over up to £140m this year.

Large-scale shuffling at the top of the shareholder register and whispers of a bid is a recipe for volatility and a yo-yoing share price. Yet counter-intuitively Purplebricks’ shares were relatively stable. They ended the week up about a tenth to 105p and never fell below 97p.

Credit is due to Purplebricks’ chairman and advisers for building a bank of support from toughnut investors prepared to double up when founding members of the fan club are selling out. Many companies would struggle to do the same, particularly those embarking on a strategic U-turn and whose shares are a fraction of what they were a year or so ago.

Last week illustrated the untold value in having a stable base of City supporters. It helps minimise share price volatility, allowing executives to run their businesses uninterrupted.

At the same time, boards cannot take the loyalty of active investors — even of founders — for granted. Even self-proclaimed “patient capitalists” sell up and long-term investors trade shares to make quick turns.

Purple Rain, Prince’s funk R&B hit of the 1980s, is all about finding a way through the deluge and embracing change. Purplebricks also showed last week the wisdom of being prepared when the deluge threatens.

