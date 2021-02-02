3NT often succeeds because opponents’ defence is not good enough. As declarer, you will benefit by making it as tough as possible for them.

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 1NT NB 2C NB 2D NB 3NT

West led 5♠. Under dummy’s K♠, East played J♠, indicating 10♠ and probably a 4-card holding; declarer followed with 2♠. Realising that even two heart tricks would bring home the contract, declarer played to K♦ in hand before advancing J♥ which, when West played low, ran to East’s Q♥.

East now erred by returning a spade. Declarer’s 2♠ at trick 1 confirmed that West’s 5♠ was from only a 4-card suit (it is the lowest card she could hold in the suit).

East should reason that his side is unlikely to have time to score their spades, two hearts and a club. Instead, five tricks might come from two hearts and three clubs. So, a club switch seems best. Sure enough, if 10♣ is led, even if South rises with A♣, when East regains the lead with A♥, a second club can be led, and three club tricks are produced.

Imagine now if South follows to the first trick with 6♠ instead of 2♠. This keeps 2♠ hidden and East is faced with the choice of a speculative club switch or, if partner holds five spades, a decisive spade return. The pressure will build on East; not to return a spade if West holds five will inevitably lead to wrath.

