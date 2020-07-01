Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Coronavirus has brought an end to one of the longest waves in mergers and acquisitions history, more than 100 UK company chiefs, entrepreneurs and business groups have written to Boris Johnson warning about the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, and the FT has revealed that German payments company Wirecard relied on a small number of customers for the majority of its genuine sales according to an internal document. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Murphy looks at whether the advertising revolt against social media and hate speech policy will have a lasting effect.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.