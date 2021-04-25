Jump to comments section Print this page

  • OCR Changing Spaces topic, Structural economic change Birmingham case study

Building blocks: how Birmingham is emerging from London’s shadow

  • What factors are driving graduates to look to Birmingham over London for jobs?

  • What attracts large companies such as Goldman Sachs to Birmingham? (Refer to data from the table ‘How Birmingham stacks up against London’)

  • Discuss how Birmingham is still scarred from the deindustrialisation that took place over the previous century.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

