Investors have injected almost $170bn into global stocks over the past month, Broadway’s theatre workers are still waiting for curtains to lift, and India’s job shortage prompts the northern state of Haryana to adopt new rules that require companies to hire residents from that state.
Investors inject almost $170bn into global stocks in 4 week
https://www.ft.com/content/88ab1525-02d3-4cf7-83ef-cfc00322d2b3?
Outlook darkens for Europe’s virus-stricken economy
https://www.ft.com/content/e818cea3-998f-4eef-ac0f-8f11894ac9af
A year without Broadway
https://www.ft.com/content/e79fa5e2-146a-4112-99d6-410f5d40778f
Hiring quotas the latest headache for companies investing in India
https://www.ft.com/content/e09ccb12-57bc-414d-9318-8ed48dfffe6f
Berlin theatres stage comeback with Covid-compliant initiative
https://www.ft.com/content/a728eafd-e595-46d8-a568-2fdee4fde01d
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published