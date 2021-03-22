Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors have injected almost $170bn into global stocks over the past month, Broadway’s theatre workers are still waiting for curtains to lift, and India’s job shortage prompts the northern state of Haryana to adopt new rules that require companies to hire residents from that state.





Investors inject almost $170bn into global stocks in 4 week

https://www.ft.com/content/88ab1525-02d3-4cf7-83ef-cfc00322d2b3?





Outlook darkens for Europe’s virus-stricken economy

https://www.ft.com/content/e818cea3-998f-4eef-ac0f-8f11894ac9af





A year without Broadway

https://www.ft.com/content/e79fa5e2-146a-4112-99d6-410f5d40778f





Hiring quotas the latest headache for companies investing in India

https://www.ft.com/content/e09ccb12-57bc-414d-9318-8ed48dfffe6f





Berlin theatres stage comeback with Covid-compliant initiative

https://www.ft.com/content/a728eafd-e595-46d8-a568-2fdee4fde01d









