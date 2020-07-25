Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Dior presented its latest haute couture creations on miniature mannequins. Fittingly, luxury sales are shrinking too. Many companies have reported the worst quarterly results in their history. The British fashion industry has predicted it will be hit twice as hard as other sectors. For all that, the sector has — narrowly — outperformed this year.

The MSCI Europe textile and luxury index is down 7 per cent since the start of January, compared with more than 8 per cent for the MSCI Europe index. But performance is highly polarised. At one extreme is France’s Hermès, the shares of which are up 12 per cent this year. They are priced at 65 times forward earnings, 75 per cent higher than its 10-year average. Pent-up demand for sought-after bags and a strong balance sheet help ensure resilience.

Shares in both Ferragamo and Burberry are down nearly 40 per cent this year. Small independent brands that lack their own stores may suffer even more. The wholesalers, department stores and boutiques they depend on to sell their products were already struggling before the pandemic.

Sellers of jewellery and watches are also exposed. Shares in Switzerland’s Richemont and Swatch are down 22 per cent this year and 29 per cent, respectively. Big-ticket items are seen as investments. When people worry about the economy, they tend to postpone such purchases.

The future of the fashion industry depends on two big drivers. One is travel. A reluctance to fly will hit the third of luxury sales normally made abroad. Some, but not all, of that spending will take place at home instead. In addition, some of the savings on tourism might be channelled towards purchases of expensive goods.

The other is Chinese demand. That drove 35 per cent of global luxury spending in 2019. It could rise to nearly half by 2025, says consultants Bain. The middle classes are big spenders on aspirational brands. But growth could be stunted if the country sees more bankruptcies.

