Companies are growing increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's trade policies as they start to count the cost of its tariff battles with China and Europe. The FT's North America correspondent Patti Waldmeir and global trade editor Shawn Donnan tell Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson what the trade war means for corporate America's bottom line, and whether a ceasefire in the trade battle with the EU will ease concerns. Read more on global trade at FT.com.