The Financial Times plans to publish a first-of-its-kind ranking of diversity and inclusion in the workplace this autumn. To collect the data for this ranking we are seeking the participation of FT readers.

The new annual ranking, Diversity Leaders, will show the extent to which listed and privately-held companies in 10 European countries have achieved a diverse and inclusive workforce.

This exercise, to be published as part of a special report in the Financial Times newspaper and on FT.com, will assess companies’ success in promoting all types of diversity to include gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, as well as an ethnic and social mix that reflects wider society.

We invite employees, HR experts and recruiters to fill in this online questionnaire, which should take no more than eight minutes to complete. The data we collect will be collated and checked by Statista, our research partner.

Featuring a number of questions relating to diversity in the workplace, the survey is open to all. The deadline for submissions is May 31. All responses will be anonymised for publication.

Separately, Statista will invite selected HR managers and recruitment consultants to participate via email. It will also invite a large sample of employees in its online panel to take part.

Starting with a select group of countries where discussion of diversity and inclusion is relatively advanced, we invite nominations of companies that employ at least 250 people in the following countries: Austria; Belgium; France; Germany; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Sweden; Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the answers gathered through this survey, Statista will be scouring publicly available data as well as conducting extensive research to further investigate nominated companies’ commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.

