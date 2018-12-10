FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

If a second Brexit referendum happens, would Remain win?

This may seem a premature question. After all, Westminster is today in such utter confusion over Theresa May’s Brexit deal, following her decision to pull tomorrow’s key vote, that nobody knows where events are heading.

Still the chances of a second plebiscite have shot up in recent weeks and even some cabinet ministers are starting to think this might be the only way to resolve the impasse.

But assuming Remain is on the ballot paper, would it win?

We should be in little doubt how much of a challenge the pro-European side would face in a future contest.

Since the 2016 referendum, opinion polls have rarely shown Remain on more than 56 per cent. This is not good enough as a starting point to guarantee victory, say pollsters.

The Remain camp does not have a strong figurehead to lead it. Tony Blair probably frames the arguments for staying in the EU better than anyone else, but is tarnished for many voters by the Iraq war.

Above all, the Leave side in another referendum would have formidable cards to play — not least the argument that the second plebiscite is a democratic outrage after Leave’s victory in 2016.

If Remain is to have any chance of winning, it therefore has to learn the major lesson of the 2016 campaign, which is that the pro-European side had too little to say that was positive and uplifting.

One positive argument that Remain could make this time round would be that staying in the EU can give the UK a fiscal dividend to address the major fissures in society that led many people to vote Leave in the first place.

The argument is today spelled out in a report by Common Ground, a body that is campaigning for a people’s vote on the Brexit deal.

The report argues that remaining in the EU should bring a dividend of tens of billions of pounds a year for the UK economy “and this dividend should be invested in bringing our country together”.

The report argues that this should be spent in three areas. These are a “Jumpstart Fund” for parts of the country that have been starved of investment; a cash infusion for the NHS, above and beyond what the government has so far promised; and a Migration and Communities Fund for areas that have been challenged by sudden or significant population changes.

Making campaign promises about some future dividend will not be easy. The public has become so distrustful about such pledges that many voters would treat this one with disbelief.

The argument that staying in the EU will bring a big boost for public services therefore needs credible messengers. It would make a huge difference if Labour were to throw itself fully behind a second referendum and the argument to remain in the EU.

Britain may be one of the world's biggest developed markets — but the pound is looking more and more like an emerging market currency these days. Sterling has fluctuated this year from lows of $1.2659 in early December to a peak of $1.4376 in mid-April. Beyond the nearly 14 per cent trading range, expectations for volatility over the next quarter of a year have shot higher — exceeding that of many EM currencies that are typically expected to be more volatile.