Companies across Asia are raising hard-currency debt at a record rate as the deadly coronavirus outbreak pushes down bond yields in the region.

Since the start of the year, businesses across Asia excluding Japan have raised $37.5bn in debt denominated in dollars, euros and yen, according to Dealogic data, as they seek to lock in cheap financing rates.

The previous high water mark was the $27.3bn raised during the same period in 2017.

Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas giant, on Friday priced the country’s first ever 40-year bond. The $800m US dollar issuance has a 4.15 per cent yield. The company also issued a $650m, 10.5-year bond with a 3.1 per cent coupon.

The issuance follows a drop in yields on Indonesia’s sovereign debt. The yield-to-maturity on 30-year bonds issued by Jakarta has fallen to about 3.3 per cent from 3.6 per cent since the coronavirus epidemic began accelerating in late January.

As central banks consider the economic risks from the virus, it’s likely that monetary policy remains accommodative

The yield on the Indonesian government’s 10-year bonds is currently 2.6 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in late January. Both the Indonesian government and Pertamina are rated at the low end of investment grade by the big credit rating agencies.



The oil company is one of a slew of Asian institutions capitalising on low yields to raise hard-currency debt. Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel raised $250m on Thursday. A week earlier Adani Electricity, an Indian utility, issued $1bn in dollar bonds.

Bond yields have come down as investors seek safer assets due to concerns over the potential impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth. The yield on US 10-year treasuries, seen as a safe bet by investors, is currently about 1.6 per cent.

The rally in treasuries was “anchoring rates across the board” in Asia, said Julio Callegari, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Investors were also pricing in the easing by central banks in the region. Thailand’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to a record low this month as it seeks to cushion the impact from the coronavirus on its economy.

Investors expert Indonesia to follow. “Naturally we should see issuers trying to lock in [low yields],” Mr Callegari said.

Ek Pon Tay, senior emerging market debt portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Singapore, added: “As central banks consider the economic risks from the virus, it’s likely that monetary policy remains accommodative and bond yields are unlikely to increase materially near term.”

Much of the issuance by corporates in Asia has been opportunistic, according to Rishi Jalan, co-head of Citigroup’s Asia-Pacific debt capital markets syndicate, who said current market conditions were “fantastic”. “You have historically low treasury yields . . . so you have issuers getting super good yields,” he added.