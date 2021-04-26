The US Department of Justice has opened its second civil investigation into a big-city police force, announcing that Louisville, Kentucky would undergo scrutiny after Breonna Taylor was killed in a raid on her flat last year.

The inquiry announced on Monday came less than a week after the department initiated an investigation into the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a jury convicted former officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd, a local resident.

The two investigations signalled an intent to increase federal oversight of local police under the Biden administration. The deaths of Taylor and Floyd, both black Americans, at the hands of police in early 2020 helped to spark a national reckoning on race and weeks of mass protests. Black and brown people in the US are more likely to be killed by law enforcement officers.

Merrick Garland, US attorney-general, said the DoJ would evaluate if the Louisville Metro Police Department had a history of using excessive force, conducting illegal searches, discriminating on the basis of race or denying services mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“As in every justice department investigation we will follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead,” Garland said, mentioning Taylor by name. “If there is reasonable cause to believe that there was a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations, we will issue a public report of our conclusions.”

The DoJ pursued one such investigation during the four-year term of former president Donald Trump, into the narcotics unit of the police department in Springfield, Massachusetts. There were 25 during former president Barack Obama’s eight-year term.

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, was asleep in her apartment in March last year when three Louisville Metro officers burst in. The police exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend as they entered.

The police warrant did not require them to announce themselves before entering and was based on information that was later discovered to be false.

One Louisville police detective will stand trial in 2022 on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbours, but there were no indictments for her death.

The justice department’s inquiry, which will also examine the Louisville-Jefferson County Metro government, is known as a “pattern or practice” investigation. If it establishes a pattern of police misconduct in Louisville after months of police interviews and community hearings, the DoJ will seek to work with the LMPD to implement reforms.

The department can also sue the police force to demand changes, leading to the type of legal settlement that has been shown to reduce police violence in other cities including Seattle and Detroit.

Erika Shields, Louisville’s police chief, told reporters that she was not “entirely surprised” by the announcement and would support the investigation. “If we are going to be one of the flagships of change, then bring it on,” she said.