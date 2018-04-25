Saudi Arabia hopes to raise about $10bn by 2020 through the sale of state assets as the government attempts to boost the private sector’s role in the oil-dependent economy.

The privatisation programme is looking to make SR35bn-SR40bn ($9.3bn-$10.7bn) through the sale of sports clubs, flour mills and a water desalination plant, Turki Al Hokail, chief executive of the National Centre for Privatisation, said on Wednesday. The “bulk” of funds to be raised will come from bringing the Saline Water Conversion Corporation’s giant Ras Al-Khair plant under private ownership, he said.

Privatisation lies at the heart of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic reforms that seek to break the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenue while easing the conservative kingdom’s social strictures. Previous official forecasts of $200bn in asset sales over several years have been greeted with scepticism by many bankers.

“The government will likely look to attract private investment both domestically and internationally,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “So far, initiatives to attract private investment have been relatively slow and the focus will be on how quick progress will be made with this announced plan.”

The more modest NCP programme announced on Wednesday runs separately to the highly anticipated centrepiece of Prince Mohammed’s reforms, the $100bn initial public offering of state oil company Saudi Aramco. It is planned for this year but may have its international listing pushed back, according to industry executives.

The Ras Al-Khair plant

The NCP said it was seeking SR25bn-SR33bn in net savings to government expenditure from the privatisation programme announced on Wednesday and 14 new public private partnership contracts worth SR24bn-SR28bn.

“[The plan] seeks to eliminate all obstacles that may limit the private sector from playing a larger role in the development of the kingdom’s economy,” said Mr Hokail.

The NCP envisions 10,000-12,000 new jobs in the private sector. The government wants to raise the private sector’s contribution from 40 per cent of gross domestic product to 65 per cent by 2030 and push unemployment down from 12.8 per cent to 7 per cent.

“Our goal has always been to ensure employment — to make sure that companies have access to talent and there are opportunities for citizens,” Mr Hokail said.

The newly launched programme intends to turn the state’s ports into companies ready for transfer out of public ownership and to privatise some transportation services by 2020.

It also plans to promote public-private partnerships, including areas such as parking and water recycling, and hand over healthcare provision to the private sector in new medical cities. Riyadh will also allow private operators to run some state schools.

Despite an expansionary budget this year, bankers have become concerned about weak growth after the government slashed subsidies and cut state spending, which helped push the economy into recession last year.

Investor sentiment was also hit by Prince Mohammed’s extraordinary crackdown on alleged corruption last November in which scores of princes and businessmen were detained.

Questions have been raised about the scope of privatisation sales given the complexity of selling off state institutions staffed by well-paid, poorly motivated employees unaccustomed to open competition.

Part-privatisations of the domestic stock exchange and Riyadh’s airport have been pushed back, say industry executives.

The NCP has been holding domestic workshops with the local private sector and taking part in international roadshows, including in the US last month, to outline opportunities and the regulatory changes under way to usher in investment.

“The appetite is there, the readiness is there,” he said.