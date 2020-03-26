Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US Senate has approved fiscal stimulus legislation worth $2tn after a week of intense negotiations, Ford suffers the biggest credit rating downgrade since 2005, and the FT’s James Kynge tells us how China could become an example of growth while the rest of the world deals with the coronavirus crisis. Plus, the US has raised the pressure on Saudi Arabia to end its oil price war with Russia as the shale industry faces a collapse.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.