Austrian chipmaker AMS has succeeded in its second multibillion euro bid for the struggling lighting and sensor technology company Osram after a last-minute attempt to persuade retail investors and dozens of hedge-funds to tender their shares.

The Premstätten-based group, which develops facial recognition products for Apple and Android manufacturers, had been forced to lower its acceptance threshold to 55 per cent after its initial offer was rebuffed in October.

With the smartphone market reaching maturity, AMS saw Osram, which has a strong car parts business, as a way of diversifying its business. It also hoped to combine the companies’ complementary technologies and exploit Osram’s expertise in LED lights.

AMS’ second bid was shrouded in controversy as it was launched in the immediate aftermath of the first failed attempt, using a legal loophole to circumvent a mandatory cooling off period.

The move prompted an outcry from the IG Metall union and led Angela Merkel’s administration to re-examine Germany’s takeover framework.

On Friday, chief executive Alexander Everke, who will still need Osram shareholders to vote for AMS to have control of the company in an emergency meeting in January, thanked investors for endorsing the “compelling strategic and industrial logic of the transaction”.

Following a prolonged bidding war with private equity conglomerates, AMS’ initial bid was upped to €41 per share, which values Osram at about €4.5bn. The German lighting company said this represented a 42 per cent mark-up on the amount offered at the start of the process.

Despite the increase, AMS struggled to win over smaller Osram shareholders, many of whom have held shares since the company was spun-off from Siemens in 2013.

IG Metall protested against the move, arguing that AMS, which is a third of the size of its takeover target, would not be able to manage a global company and that job cuts would inevitably follow.

Of particular concern was AMS’ plan to dispose of Osram’s digital business.

In order to allay such concerns, AMS agreed to rule out merger-related lay-offs until the end of 2022.

Osram, which sold off its traditional lightbulb business to a Chinese company in 2017, has been hit by slowdowns in the car industry and the continuing trade war. The Munich-based company’s profit margins almost halved in the last financial year.

Chief executive Olaf Berlien, who initially opposed AMS takeover bid, welcomed the Austrian group’s success. “We can now jointly establish a world class photonics and sensor champion,” he said.