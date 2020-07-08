Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US has begun the process of leaving the World Health Organization,the FT reports that international investors bought bonds backed by the crime proceeds of Italy’s most powerful mafia group, and US investment in offshore wind power is predicted to rise to a level that nearly matches spending on offshore oil drilling this decade. Plus, the FT’s Claire Bushey will explain how coronavirus has triggered a conversation on the treatment and compensation of low-wage workers.

