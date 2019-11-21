No US Democrat has wounded Donald Trump as much as his own EU ambassador, fundraiser and fellow Republican property entrepreneur, Gordon Sondland. His remarks before Congress this week were the most potent testimony of the presidential impeachment inquiry so far.

Mr Sondland told Congress that Mr Trump wanted Ukraine to announce probes into his domestic political rivals. A White House visit for its leader Volodymyr Zelensky was even made conditional on it. The order to press Ukraine came from Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and some of the highest members of cabinet were “in the loop”. In a nod to the original cause of this scandal, Mr Sondland also believes military aid to Ukraine was withheld to the same end. If nothing else, the impeachment probe has forced vital information into the open.

The power of the testimony lay not just in its clarity, but in its author. Mr Sondland is impossible to dismiss as a partisan enemy. Republican Congress members plainly did not expect such searing candour. It opens the question of whether other unexpected sources will testify in ways that harm the president, or even turn on each other.

Former national security adviser John Bolton might and should appear. His erstwhile National Security Council colleague Fiona Hill implied he would have much to say. In powerful testimony on Thursday she said Mr Bolton asked her after a White House meeting with Mr Sondland to tell an NSC lawyer he was “not part of whatever drug deal” the EU envoy was cooking up with Mick Mulvaney, acting chief of staff.

The closest Republicans now have to an intellectual lifeline is that Mr Trump did not tell Mr Sondland personally that there was a quid pro quo. This will not be enough to stop his near-certain impeachment by the House of Representatives. Barring irresistible public pressure, though, Republicans are likely to see off his outright removal in the Senate — out of partisan fealty, certainly not on the balance of evidence.

Even on a selfish basis, Republicans might wonder how their party benefits from its all-out defence of Mr Trump. As damaged as the president is, Mr Sondland’s ultimate contribution has been to widen the net. By seemingly knowing about the pressure on Ukraine, figures as senior as Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, are now ensnared. Some Congress members are forfeiting their credibility with each hearing. Then there is the darker side of partisanship. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an NSC member and Purple Heart recipient who has testified, is being given “supportive assistance” by the army. Any pressure on him is being fanned by hostile White House remarks.

In an ideal world, an appeal to the Republican conscience would be in order. An appeal to self-interest is more realistic. It is not true that the party only needs to retain its core vote to prosper. It relies on moderates to win national office, too. Mr Trump’s unwavering base is closer to a third than to a majority of Americans. He would not be president without the middle-of-the-road suburbanites who backed him, with misgivings, in 2016. Losing them cost the GOP the House in 2018, and made this impeachment possible.

A year from an election, are these voters any likelier to return to a Republican party that has to shuffle through defences of Mr Trump as each one crumbles? The Sondland testimony was cutting. But it was unlikely to be the last moment that has Republicans all but holding their heads in the congressional chamber. It says something when their best hope is that most Americans are not watching.