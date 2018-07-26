Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

John Plender writes that egregious boardroom pay awards remain endemic despite repeated reform efforts on both sides of the Atlantic. And although the details of business governance codes can seem arcane, the resentment that builds up about executive excesses can have dramatic political consequences — as a new book on economic populism explains. How people feel about their relative position is more important than the actual financial loss they might or might not experience. As John writes, if business is seen to be run by “a greedy, self-serving plutocracy” there will be repercussions.

Janan Ganesh reflects on the enduring influence of Steve Bannon in the White House. He points out that Donald Trump well remembers how he won.

Anjana Ahuja explains how we can combat the bigoted bots. New research brings the hope of removing inbuilt bias in decision-making algorithms.

Give Theresa May’s Brexit plan a helping hand, writes Isabelle Mateos y Lago, in an appeal to European leaders to search for a deal with the UK.

Roula Khalaf warns us to beware the “deepfakes”, an AI-powered version of fake news that is almost indistinguishable from real footage or video news reports.

We are moving towards a global plutocracy— Letter from Annalisa Burello:

There is no doubt that the current billionaires are so wealthy that they represent the new global aristocracy and that they are beyond the reach of any of us, whose only economic hope is to become their vassals in providing services and executing their wishes. So if classic laissez faire market economics is not able to deliver competition and choice to the consumer, the political alternative is to cap the overall size of these giants and force them to spin off businesses once they reach that cap.

Comment by NSFW on Millennials must fight for their right to housing:

I am a member of Generation X gifted with elite computer skills; I have no dog in this fight. However, I have seen many average/low talent boomers take the position that they have something to teach millennials about school and work ethic. From my observer standpoint, younger generations are better educated, work harder, have less sex and cause less crime, yet have less. I conclude that as a generation, boomers were mostly just economically lucky . . . but try to tell them that.

He comes for us all— Letter from David Hockney:

There are more non-smokers dying in California now than smokers (Letters, July 23). Death awaits you even if you do not smoke.

