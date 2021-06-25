All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which multinational tech company has its headquarters in Round Rock, Texas? “Not with a bang but a whimper” is the last line of which TS Eliot poem? © Getty Images Aneurin Bevan (above) and Michael Foot were both MPs for which now defunct South Wales constituency? What’s the surname of the family in Emmerdale whose members include Zak, Caleb, Chastity, Charity and Mandy? © The Print Collector/Getty Images Traditionally, which of Robin Hood’s Merry Men (above) was a minstrel? Whose British hit singles include “Galveston”, “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman”? In cricket, which fielding position is between the slips and point? Which 1966 novel by Jacqueline Susann was by the time of death in 1974 listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest selling of all time? In which war did Operation Desert Storm take place? What name, popularised by the economist Lionel Robbins, is commonly given to the 10-year period that followed the events of October 29 1929?

