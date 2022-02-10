

Casa Bosques Chocolate

Bars from Casa Bosques, including Hoja Santa, $22 © RAKN Studio

What do memories taste like? That’s the question this Mexico-based chocolate brand set out to answer when it was founded ten years ago. Housed in a bookstore in Mexico City, Casa Bosques explores the culinary history of its native country through Criollo beans, a pure white cacao grown in the southern state of Chiapas. Each flavour represents a moment from founder Rafael Prieto’s life, from Puffed Quinoa, Coconut & Turmeric, a nod to his childhood, to Kuwait-inspired Cardamom. casabosques.co

Brik

Brik #102 Concrete, Grapefruit and Black Pepper, £9.95 Brik #201 Marble, Superfoods in Caramel, £9.95

The aesthetic emphasis of London-based Brik is architectural textures and surfaces. Inspired by terrazzo, marble, concrete and other materials, each hand-made chocolate tile features a host of natural flavourings, including chai, rosemary, matcha and bergamot. Also worth indulging in are the batch-released meringue and marzipan “Domes”, an industrial take on Danish flødeboller, or whipped cream buns. brik.site

COCO Chocolatier

COCO bars including Salted Caramel, Cold Brew Coffee and Earl Grey Tea, all £5

Founded in 2004, Scottish brand COCO stands out for its unusual flavour profiles – think Rhubarb & Ginger, Rose & Black Pepper and Haggis Spice – and artist-designed packaging (collaborators include designer Alice Temperley and Glasgow textile and design studio Timorous Beasties). The focus, however, is on its collaboration with Luker, a company that works with cacao farmers in Colombia. Together the companies ensure that the product is processed at origin, meaning more wealth can benefit Colombia’s developing economy. cocochocolatier.com

The Chocolate Society

The Chocolate Society Box of the Month, £20 per month

Alongside the handmade bars and classic truffle boxes, The Chocolate Society offers pralines, caramels, bon bons and florentines, all produced in the rolling Somerset countryside. For serious sweet lovers, opt for the monthly, limited-edition subscription box – takers for February are set to receive flavours such as Biscuit Praline, Passionfruit Caramel and Pink Ruby Ganache. chocolate.co.uk