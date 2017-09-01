Sunac shares slide despite 1,683% rise in profit

Sunac China revealed a 1,683 per cent on-year rise in profits for the first six months, after markets closed on Thursday. On Friday, traders pushed the company’s shares down 3 per cent, as investors discounted the income gain and instead focused on the group’s spiralling debt.

Sun Hongbin, chairman, has overseen a dealmaking spree in 2017, agreeing to pay out about $9.9bn over a series of acquisitions since the start of the year, including the purchase of theme parks from developer Dalian Wanda and television and film assets from troubled technology group LeEco.

Raymond Cheng, an analyst at CIMB, says the group’s explosive profit growth was based on a number of one-offs. Stripping out the one-offs would leave the group with core loss of Rmb530m ($81m) for the six-month period.

Meanwhile, many have homed in on the group’s surging debt.

Analyst Wendy Liu at UOB kay Hian in Shanghai calculated the company’s net gearing ratio at around 480 per cent by the end of June, if its perpetual bonds are taken into account. That is more than double the gearing it had at the end of 2016, making it one of China’s most indebted groups.

Sunac’s property operations have been applauded by analysts in a market where prices have continued to rise this year. As of June 30, the company was engaged in 294 property developments across 62 cities, more than double the 132 projects it had a year ago. Those assets showed a solid recovery from last year.

Such solid results have seen Sunac shares climb 254 per cent in the year to date.

“They have actually done quite well in the property development,” said Ms Liu. “But they are risky for investors because of the high gearing and the investments in LeEco and Wanda.”

However, the reviews are less positive for the group’s M&A work.

The company noted an impairment provision of Rmb1.1bn for the investment in LeEco, which was viewed as a white knight rescue of the group. Mr Sun grew tearful at a press conference on Friday when discussing LeEco’s situation and his investment in the group.

In January, the company agreed to provide $2.4bn in emergency funding to the cash strapped LeEco in exchange for shares in LeEco’s television and film businesses. In July, Mr Sun was named chairman of the embattled Tianjin-based technology group.

But its dealings with entertainment and property conglomerate Dalian Wanda have attracted the most attention this year. Last month, the company said it would pay $6.5bn to buy theme parks from Wanda.

“For Sunac, the generous mergers and acquisitions were rather heroic,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at the Shanghai-based E-house China. “Of course they should be vigilant of the risks, especially on debt and cash flow.”

Since the start of 2015, Sunac has announced more than $16bn in deals, according to data from Dealogic.