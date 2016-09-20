World needs new approach on refugees, May tells UN

Theresa May will tell the UN that a new approach is needed for countries to manage the rising flow of migration across the world, arguing that it fed the alienation that led the UK to choose Brexit.

Britain’s vote to leave the EU did not mean the country wanted to “turn inwards or walk away from any of our partners in the world” but that people wanted “a politics that is more in touch with their concerns”, she will say, with migration as a particular example of a challenging global trend.

The existing UN Refugee Convention, which dates back to 1951, should remain “the bedrock of our approach” to the rising flows of migration around the world, but countries need to “also ensure we are implementing policies that are fit for the challenges we face today”, the prime minister will tell world leaders at the annual gathering.

The “mass movement of people on a scale unseen before” is a global threat that sits alongside terrorism and climate change, she will argue.

In what her aides say is an attempt to leverage the UK’s substantial international aid spending into a leadership role on policymaking, the prime minister will suggest that refugees should be blocked from travelling on from the first safe country they reach.

“Unprecedented” population movement means “more people are displaced than at any point in modern history”, requiring “a new, more effective global approach to manage migration”, Mrs May said ahead of the summit.

Uncontrolled migration undermines public confidence in “the economic benefits of legal and controlled migration”, she warned.

Mrs May is not the first British prime minister to demand an overhaul of the way refugees are treated.

In 2004, Tony Blair made a similarly radical plea, arguing that the UN’s refugee convention — which has provided the legal backbone for refugees for more than half a century — was outmoded and needed to be changed.

“The UN Convention on Refugees, first introduced in 1951, at a time when the cold war and lack of cheap air travel made long-range migration far more difficult than it has become today, has started to show its age,” said Mr Blair in a speech, stating that a glut of false asylum claims undermined faith in the entire system.

Mrs May has waded into a debate that, while long-running, has taken on greater significance after Europe’s refugee crisis. Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, spoke for many EU leaders last spring when he declared that he was open to looking again at the convention.

“We have to take a look practically,” he told the Financial Times. “We have a different world than when all these agreements and conventions were created. It should not be something that you cannot consider, or that it is not morally right to consider.”

Migrants appeal for help off the coast of Italy © AP

Some campaigners for refugee rights argue that the convention should be updated, but for the opposite reasons: so that it includes more people.

The convention was drawn up in the aftermath of the second world war, after millions were forced to flee both during and after the conflict. As a result, the Refugee Convention “is quite minimalist” said Alexander Betts, the Leopold Muller professor of forced migration at Oxford university. The text covers people persecuted for “race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion” only.

“We will have more and more people who are fleeing fragile and failing states, who are not squarely within that definition,” said Mr Betts. Today, people face less clear-cut threats, ranging from gang violence in Central America to people forced to leave their homes due to climate change or natural disasters.

Simply opening the convention for renegotiation was likely to result in an alliance of those leaders with similar views to Mrs May watering down the current rules. “If you open up the convention, you will see a reduction of rights,” said Thomas Alexander Aleinikoff, a former deputy of the UNHCR and a professor at Columbia University.

Refugees flee across Germany in 1945: the UN rules were shaped by the experience of the second world war © Getty

In New York, leaders have ducked the chance of radical reform, instead opting for a declaration on refugees that contained no concrete aims, leaving the convention itself untouched.

But Mrs May could still introduce stricter requirements herself. There is little beyond the soft power of international criticism to stop leaders from unilaterally abandoning — or simply ignoring — the convention. “I think they can dilute it through domestic law,” said Mr Aleinikoff. “And there is no enforcement mechanism to call them out on it.”