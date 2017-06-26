Daily briefing: Trump travel ban, May-EU and Modi’s tax gamble

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a partial but significant victory on Monday, allowing his controversial ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority nations to take effect for people who lack a “bona fide relationship” in the US. In practice, the decision will allow into the US only individuals with a “close familial relationship” to a US citizen or a formal tie to an American company or organisation, the court said.

The court will hear arguments in the case in October. (FT)

In the news

May’s plan for EU citizens in UK

Theresa May has published details of her offer to protect the rights of 3m EU citizens living in Britain that she described as “fair and serious” even as the proposals impose another round of bureaucracy and new restrictions on some of those already in the country. Mrs May hopes the offer, which guarantees that no EU citizens living legally in Britain will have to leave the country after Brexit in 2019, will provide the basis for an early breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. Business groups are not convinced. Meanwhile, here’s Martin Sanbdu on four flawed perceptions on Brexit and free movement. (FT)

US to name China worst human trafficking offender

The Trump administration is reportedly set to declare China among the world’s worst human rights trafficking offenders, along with countries including North Korea, Syria and Zimbabwe. The US state department will release annual trafficking report to Congress on Tuesday. (AP)

Brussels vows to retaliate over US steel tariffs threat

Cecilia Malmström, EU trade commissioner, urged the Trump administration not to proceed with a generalised tariff on steel imports, saying such a move would be “very bad” for Europe. (FT)

Airbag scandal overwhelms Takata

Japanese automotive supplier Takata has filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the US. The company was at the centre of a global recall of exploding airbags, which have been linked to 17 deaths and more than 100 injuries. More than 100m cars with Takata airbags, including 70m vehicles in the US, have been recalled since concerns first emerged in 2007. It is the biggest safety recall in automotive history. Toyota and Honda are also likely to take a hit from the bankruptcy — they may not be able to collect the billions of dollars they are owed by the airbag maker. (FT, BBC, NAR)

Alibaba-backed Best Logistics files New York IPO

The $1bn listing could be the biggest US float of a Chinese company this year. (FT)

China’s Nobel laureate granted medical parole

Liu Xiaobo, the country’s most famous dissident and only winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has been granted medical parole to be treated for final-stage liver cancer, according to his lawyer. The 61-year-old was sentenced to 11 years in prison in late 2009 for “subversion of state power” and won the Nobel in 2010. (FT)

Rio Tinto backs Chinese bid for Aussie coal assets

The Anglo-Australian miner backed an increased bid from Yancoal, the Chinese state-backed group, a day before shareholders are due to vote on the transaction, over rival Glencore’s offer. (FT)

Arconic withdraws Grenfell cladding

The US group made the flammable siding used at Grenfell Tower, which had been banned in the US and Germany but not the UK. Meanwhile, the insurance industry warned the UK government about the dangers of flammable external surfaces on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people. It has also emerged that the London council that owns the building ignored calls for tighter control of work done by contractors from as far back as 2009. The number of high-rises around the country to fail emergency fire tests has nearly doubled to 60. (FT, Reuters, Independent)

Moscow suspected in UK parliament hack

The Russian government is suspected of being behind a cyber attack on the British parliament. It comes as European countries deploy a variety of bold tactics and tools to expose Russian attempts to sway voters and weaken European unity. (Guardian, WaPo)

Qatar rejects demands

Doha has dismissed a 13-point list of demands from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as excessive. They include shutting down Al Jazeera and curbing relations with Iran. US secretary of state Rex Tillerson agreed and warned all the governments involved that they needed to tone down their rhetoric. (FT)

The day ahead

Google’s €1bn fine

Brussels plans to hit the tech giant this week — reportedly as soon as Tuesday — with a fine of more than €1bn for abusing its dominance in search, a decision that is likely to inflame already strained transatlantic relations. (Bloomberg, FT)

‘Summer Davos’

Business leaders, academics and politicians will gather in the Chinese port of Dalian for the World Economic Forum’s annual June meeting. Li Keqiang, China’s premier, will speak at the opening ceremony. Technology founders, such as Didi Chuxing’s Jean Liu and ofo’s Dai Wei, will attend along with India’s Vishal Sikka, chief executive of Infosys.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Narendra Modi’s great tax gamble

An overhaul of the taxation system, which comes into effect on Saturday, aims to turn India into a single market — what does it mean for the rising Asian economy? (FT)

North Korea and the dangers of America First

Gideon Rachman on how the Trump administration may be putting Seoul at risk in order to protect the US. (FT)

Secret lives of young Isis fighters

Smartphones found on the battlefield reveal the extraordinary story of three militants’ private lives and their transformation into hardened jihadis. (BBC)

In 10 years your iPhone won’t be a phone any more

Trying to predict where technology will be in a decade may be a fool’s errand. But here’s an argument on why by the time the iPhone celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2027, the “phone” concept will be entirely uprooted. Here’s a short documentary on how the iPhone was born. (WSJ)

Why Italy’s €17bn bank rescue deal is making waves

A handy explainer that covers, among other things, why critics say the use of state funds to deal with failing Veneto banks undermines EU rules. (FT)

Baby gangs in Naples

Police success in imprisoning clan bosses from the Camorra mafia has, paradoxically, caused a surge in violence. With their fathers in jail, increasingly reckless teenage sons and clan members are battling ruthlessly to maintain and expand their turf. (Economist)

China’s all-seeing surveillance state

How Beijing is using facial-recognition systems to monitor its citizens — and what it says about the future of surveillance. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Harry Potter’s spell on wallets

Emma Jacobs tells the story of how Harry Potter charmed fans and their wallets. It’s 20 years since the first book in the Harry Potter series was published; today the books, films and merchandise have created a vast franchise. (FT)