Books of the Year 2018

FT writers and guests select their top titles, from Sally Rooney to Michael Wolff — with new tech, wellness and thriller sections joining our biggest ever end-of-year round-up
Best books of 2018: Economics

Martin Wolf selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: critics’ picks

FT writers and guests select their must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Business

Andrew Hill selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Technology

John Thornhill selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Politics

Gideon Rachman selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Fiction

Rebecca Rose selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Literary non-fiction

Carl Wilkinson selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: History

Tony Barber selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Sport

Simon Kuper selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Science

Clive Cookson selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Arts and photography

Jackie Wullschlager selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Architecture and design

Edwin Heathcote selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Film

Danny Leigh selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Pop

Ludovic Hunter-Tilney selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Classical music

Richard Fairman selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: House & Home

Helen Barrett selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Style

Horatia Harrod selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Food and drink

Tim Hayward selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Travel

Tom Robbins selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Wellness

Emma Jacobs selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Fiction in translation

Angel Gurría-Quintana selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Poetry

Maria Crawford selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Crime

Barry Forshaw selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Thrillers

Adam LeBor selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Young adult

Suzi Feay selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Children’s books

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Picture books

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2018: Science fiction

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles

