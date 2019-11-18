Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Aramco scales back the initial public offering of its state oil giant, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, says she will “make sure” President Donald Trump does not “intimidate” the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry, UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to pledge to reduce business rates and provide a series of tax breaks worth about £1bn a year and HP’s board of directors unanimously rejects a $22-a-share bid from rival Xerox. Plus, the FT’s Archie Hall explains why some yield-starved investors are piling into income share agreements with students looking to finance higher education.

