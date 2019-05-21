Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Huawei’s transformation into a global consumer brand is under threat after the Chinese company was placed on a “banned entity” list by the White House. Malcolm Moore discusses the background to the US move and what happens next with Nic Fildes in London and Louise Lucas in Hong Kong.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Louise Lucas, Asia tech correspondent, and in Nic Fildes, media and telecoms correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon