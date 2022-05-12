Until one of the biggest earthquakes on record triggered a tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, just over 11 years ago, Japan’s energy supply rarely made front-page news.

The resource-poor country had 54 nuclear reactors providing about a third of its energy needs. And the nuclear power industry pumped enough money into the political system to ensure its place in the energy mix of the world’s third-largest economy was not questioned. It also provided a useful repository of cushy jobs for retired officials.

As a result, there was little demand for lawyers to support creative policymaking or become involved in innovative deals bringing sustainable energy to Japan.

The goal is for renewables to cover up to 38 per cent of Japan’s electricity generated by 2030 © Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg

But, as concerns mounted over other nuclear power plants following the Fukushima disaster, many reactors were closed or blocked from restarting. Japan shifted to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a major source of energy, while the ministry of economy, trade and industry (Meti) ramped up investment in renewables.

Now, though, the war in Ukraine is throwing up further questions over the stability of Japan’s energy supply.

Rapid innovation and pro-bono legal work are needed to achieve this, says Mikiko Soga, a partner at Nishimura & Asahi with extensive experience in project finance.

Soga sits on a number of sustainable energy committees in the Japanese government and has founded a sustainability practice at the firm. For her, the Fukushima disaster had a personal dimension.

In March 2011, when the earthquake struck, Soga was in hospital, recovering from a traffic accident. As a result, she needed to use a wheelchair and underwent several months of treatment. “I was away from work for about a year. When I returned I asked myself: what should I focus my practice on?”

The outcome was a focus on sustainable energy solutions and innovative pro-bono work at government committees working on the deregulation of Japan’s electricity market — until then, controlled by an oligopoly of stodgy regional utilities, which stifled competition and innovation.

By increasing competition, the idea was that electricity would become cheaper and the service better for consumers. For the companies, pooling resources would make them less vulnerable and help them break into overseas markets with rising electricity demand, especially in Asia.

But the fledgling market is again under threat, with many players that joined when electricity was cheap now struggling because the war in Ukraine has sent oil and gas prices skyrocketing, says Soga. “Meti is working on how best to support the market so that the new electricity companies can continue to compete.”

While a shift towards renewables is enshrined in Meti’s plans, she says, policymakers are constantly worried about undermining the stability of Japan’s energy supply, given the country’s reliance on imported energy.

That concern was put into stark relief in March this year. Meti minister Koichi Hagiuda was forced to ask Tokyo residents to conserve electricity on an unseasonably cold day, shortly after a large earthquake caused several power plants to suspend operations, bringing the city to the brink of a blackout.

The conflict in Ukraine is complicating matters further due to Japan’s considerable imports of cheap Russian gas, produced jointly with Russian energy firms on the island of Sakhalin, north of Hokkaido.

About 10 per cent of Tokyo’s gas comes from Sakhalin, while Hiroshima relies on the source for half of its supply.

Japan has kept pace with western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia but its energy projects in the country are not included. “We are not pulling out,” says deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara. “Unfortunately, our country’s energy self-sufficiency rate is in the single digits and we are the most vulnerable country in the G7. So, for us, energy is a matter of life and death.”

Still, in April, the Japanese government banned imports of Russian coal and, along with other G7 nations, has pledged to reduce its reliance on Russian energy overall.

To meet these goals, and hit its ambitious targets for renewables, the government will have to deploy huge amounts of solar and wind power. Renewables already account for more than a fifth of Japan’s electricity generation, but Tokyo aims to increase this to up to 38 per cent by 2030.

Companies are also looking to invest in solutions such as hydrogen as a means of storing and transporting power.

Japanese policymakers have long seen hydrogen as a potential alternative to fossil fuels © Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

“I think renewables are going to step up very quickly,” says Matthias Voss, Allen & Overy’s Tokyo and Seoul managing partner. However, he adds: “There’s a limit to how much renewable energy you can digest without completely upgrading the grid, having battery back-up solutions, and still having something that addresses the intermittency of all the renewable sources.”

After Japan came up with its nationwide strategy prioritising hydrogen in 2017, Voss and other lawyers at the firm, such as senior associate Hitomi Komachi, started focusing on the hydrogen industry.

Voss founded the Hydrogen Interest Group, a firm-wide task force that Komachi says is designed to “bring all [their] expertise together and present it in a way that’s digestible and useful to clients”.

The firm is currently involved in projects in the production, storage and transport of hydrogen.

Japanese policymakers have long seen hydrogen as a potential alternative to fossil fuels in order to guarantee the country’s energy security. For decades, the gas — the lightest and most abundant element in the universe — has been hailed as a revolutionary, clean source of energy capable of fuelling cars, heating homes and storing electricity. But progress has been hampered by high costs of production compared with fossil fuels, transport challenges, and slow investment in infrastructure.

Still, technological advances are reducing these costs and, as solar and wind energy gets cheaper, the production of emissions-free “green hydrogen” — made by using renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen — could become commercially viable.

While Voss acknowledges various challenges with hydrogen — in smaller vehicles, for example, where “integration will remain challenging” — he remains optimistic.

“I like hydrogen because, unlike batteries, you don’t end up with a lot of very toxic waste that you ultimately don’t know what to do with. In some ways, batteries are like nuclear waste, but people gloss over that.”

