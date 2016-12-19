Deliberate attack in Berlin kills 12, UK heads for ‘train-crash Brexit’ and why you want Bill Gates as your Secret Santa

FirstFT is taking a holiday break from today but be ready for two end-of-year special editions. Normal service will resume on January 3. Season’s greetings.

Multiple terror attacks hit Europe overnight. The ploughing of a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 people and injured more than 50 others, is being described as a deliberate attack by police. German authorities arrested the driver of the vehicle near the scene. In Zürich, Switzerland, three men were seriously injured when shots were fired in the prayer room of an Islamic centre near the city’s main station.

Also on Monday evening, Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was shot dead at a public appearance in Ankara, Turkey, by a man who the city’s mayor described as a policeman. A photographer who was attending an exhibition witnessed the assassination and captured the chaotic scene with his camera. Before firing, the man shouted about Aleppo, the Syrian city retaken last week in a bloody siege by regime forces backed by Russian air power. Turkish-Russian relations have intensified over the Syrian conflict, in which the two countries back different sides. (FT, NYT, AP)

In the news

IMF backs Lagarde The International Monetary Fund has stood by managing director Christine Lagarde, who was found guilty of negligence in public office by a special Paris court on Monday. The French tribunal chose not to sentence Ms Lagarde and the IMF board decided to retain her as chief. The last thing the IMF needs now is a leadership vacuum, writes the FT in an editorial. (FT)

Trump makes it official Donald Trump has won enough electoral votes to become president, despite pressure on electors across the country to reject him. But at least seven electors defied the will of the voters in their states — a number not seen in roughly a century and a half. (WSJ)

Apple, Brussels and Ireland face off The European Commission defended its demand for Apple’s multibillion-dollar tax bill in a 130-page ruling published on Monday. The document came a day after Ireland outlined its appeal against the EU’s decision. Ireland claimed the EU exceeded its powers and misunderstood both Irish law and the facts of the case. (FT)

Mistry to resign In an interview with the Financial Times, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has resigned from all six of the group’s listed operating companies at which he remained a director and vowed to bring legal action to tackle what he claims are governance flaws at India’s largest conglomerate. (FT)

Smog red alert The number of cars on roads is being limited and factories temporarily shut in some northern Chinese cities to reduce pollution during a national smog red alert. On Tuesday authorities cancelled flights and closed some highways in emergency measures to cut down on air pollution. (Guardian, AP)

Amazon gears up for busiest period This Christmas the company will deliver an estimated 220m packages in the US alone. This time, however, the logistical challenge will be helped by something new: a huge cargo jet dubbed “Amazon One” that is painted in its trademark blue and gold colours and bears the tail number “N1997A”, a reference to the year Jeff Bezos founded the ecommerce company. (FT)

It's a big day for

Theresa May The UK PM answers questions from the House of Commons liaison committee on the likely topics of Brexit, healthcare, and the future of elderly care.

Food for thought

The third Brexit path So which is it to be: “hard” or “soft” Brexit? Maybe neither. The FT’s Gideon Rachman argues there is a third possibility that is little discussed but increasingly likely: the “train-crash Brexit”. (FT)

Uber tests self-driving laws The company’s long fight with regulators is expanding into a new field: self-driving vehicles. Since last week, Uber has offered rides to San Francisco customers in a handful of autonomous cars despite opposition from California regulators. The skirmish sets the stage for the first big test of nascent autonomous-driving laws. (FT, WSJ)

A prince of 40 thieves He was a Baptist who became a Muslim, a Marine who became a bank robber, a criminal who became an informant and a student who became an imam. But was Marcus Robertson connected to the Orlando nightclub mass shooting — the deadliest in US history? (Atavist Magazine)

The chemistry between Sisi and Trump Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has found a kindred spirit in Donald Trump. Six years after the Arab Spring uprisings began, the Arab world’s most populous nation is back under the authoritarian grip of Mr Sisi, who was the first leader to congratulate Mr Trump on his victory and shares with the president-elect a populist worldview, disdain for political Islam, and benign view of Russia. (FT)

Secret Santa Since 2009, Reddit’s gift exchange has brought holiday cheer to strangers’ doorsteps. Last year, over 120,000 people from 150 countries joined in. Celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O’ Neal and Snoop Dogg have taken to surprising Reddit users with Christmas gifts but the forum’s best giver, year after year, is Bill Gates. (Quartz)

At Christmas, why not try the ‘anti-diet’? Mindful eating is not a diet, or about giving up anything at all. It’s about experiencing food more intensely — especially the pleasure of it. You can eat a cheeseburger mindfully, if you wish. You might enjoy it a lot more. Or you might decide, halfway through, that your body has had enough. (NYT)

Video of the day

Markets outlook for 2017 The FT’s Roger Blitz and Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, discuss what to watch for in markets in the coming year. (FT)