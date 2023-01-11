The global economy has been hit hard in the past few years by the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, there’s one emerging economy that’s managed to succeed in spite of that - Indonesia. So, what’s its secret? We sat down with the FT’s Mercedes Ruehl to understand how the country got to where it is now, and whether that success will be permanent.

Clips from Associated Press

For further reading:

Indonesia’s unexpected success story

Indonesia’s president steps on to world stage as G20 host

Bauxite: holding resources hostage will impede Indonesia’s growth

Indonesia’s growth outlook dims as Jokowi begins final term

On Twitter, follow Mercedes Ruehl (@mjruehl) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com