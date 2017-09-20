In pictures: Mexico earthquake

Please tell us why (optional)

© Sáshenka Gutiérrez/EPA

Thousands of people remain on the streets of Mexico City following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Earlier, before the quake struck, people had taken part in drills to mark the 32nd anniversary of an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in 1985.

© Jose Mendez/EPA

People try to rescue survivors from a collapsed building.

© Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors.

© Rebecca Blackwell/AP

An injured man is pulled from a building that collapsed in the Roma Norte neighbourhood of Mexico City.

© Eduardo Verdugo/AP

A collapsed building in Jojutla, Morelos state.

© EPA

Rescue team members work at the Enrique Rébsamen school.

© Miguel Tovar/AP

Emergency crews transfer an injured person from a building in the Colonia Obrera neighbourhood of Mexico City.

© Miguel Tovar/AP

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building in Mexico City

© Jose Mendez/EPA

Patients received treatment outside a hospital in Mexico City following the earthquake.

© Henry Romero/Reuters

Volunteers help to remove debris after an earthquake.

© Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty

Rescuers display a placard reading “Silence” as they hurry to free victims from a building.