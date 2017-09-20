In pictures: Mexico earthquake

Thousands of people remain on the streets of Mexico City following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Earlier, before the quake struck, people had taken part in drills to mark the 32nd anniversary of an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in 1985.
People try to rescue survivors from a collapsed building.
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors.
An injured man is pulled from a building that collapsed in the Roma Norte neighbourhood of Mexico City.
A collapsed building in Jojutla, Morelos state.
Rescue team members work at the Enrique Rébsamen school.
Emergency crews transfer an injured person from a building in the Colonia Obrera neighbourhood of Mexico City.
Rescue workers and volunteers search a building in Mexico City
Patients received treatment outside a hospital in Mexico City following the earthquake.
Volunteers help to remove debris after an earthquake.
Rescuers display a placard reading “Silence” as they hurry to free victims from a building.