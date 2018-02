Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Developed economies are theoretically wealthier than ever but people don't seem to feel better off. Some of the gap between the data and our perceptions may be down to the limitations of gross domestic product as a gauge, says the FT's David Pilling. He talks to Gemma Tetlow about his new book, The Growth Delusion.

The Growth Delusion is published in the UK by Bloomsbury and in the US by Tim Duggan Books

