2020 was a turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some ‘financial resolutions’. The guests on the first podcast of the New Year, couple Toby and Siobhan, are looking for some ‘fin-spiration’ to get their money working harder in 2021.They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown, and are wondering where to direct their spare cash: overpay the mortgage, or put more into pensions or other investments? There’s also one financial to-do that they’re been putting off for a long time: making a will. Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide some useful tips.

