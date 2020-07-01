Magnus Carlsen has set numerous records in his career, but few would have expected the 29-year-old Norwegian to lose the shortest ever game, four moves, by a world champion.

The circumstances were unique. Carlsen met China’s world No3 Ding Liren on Tuesday in the semi-final of the $150,000 online Chessable Masters. They were playing best of four games for the first set (of three), and game one reached a drawn ending.

With a minute left each, Ding disconnected, a recurring problem for China’s elite players, and the rules gave Carlsen a win by forfeit. Thousands of online spectators were disappointed, and so was Carlsen.

Game two, with Ding White, opened 1 c4 e6 2 g3 Qg5? 3 Bg2 Qxd2+?? 4 Qxd2 and Carlsen resigned. He explained “I have immense respect for Ding as a chess player and as a human being, and …I think it was the right thing to do”.

His deliberate brevity did not quite match the shortest ever serious game, which went 1 d4 Nf6 2 Bg5 c6 3 e3?? Qa5+ and White resigned as he loses his bishop.

Carlsen later won that first set 3.5-2.5, and the pair will resume the second set on Wednesday (3pm on chess24.com, live and free to watch, with grandmaster commentaries). If Ding wins that, the third and final set will be on Thursday.

Puzzle 2374

Jose Raoul Capablanca v Reuben Fine, Avro 1938. The legendary Cuban’s missed win as White (to move) here went undiscovered for 13 years. Can you find it? The “chess machine” chose 40 Rxg5 with a draw. In his defence, it was the move 40 time control.

