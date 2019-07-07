Britain’s gambling companies are hardly on their uppers. Last year they pulled in about £14.5bn from the nation’s punters. That’s a full 72 per cent more than the £8.4bn they made a decade before, according to numbers from the Gambling Commission.

But you’d hardly believe it from their chorus of woe-filled announcements. These speak of little but hard times and shuttered stores.

Last week, William Hill said it would close down a quarter of its 2,300 bookmakers’ shops, potentially putting 4,500 employees on the street. GVC, the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, has warned of up to 1,000 shop closures costing 5,000 posts, while Betfred thinks it might have to shut a further 500.

And that’s before you get to all the independent chains. Tot it all up and it comes to about half of Britain’s 8,500 bookies shops, with about 20,000 jobs potentially going west.

The companies have been quick to point the finger at government. They blame the decision to reduce the maximum stake on so-called Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) — fast, high-stakes slot machines. These have been cut from £100 to £2, in line with conventional slot machines. This, the bookies claim, has undermined their business model, leaving them no choice but to retrench.

They persist with a model that depends heavily on a small number of ‘high rollers’ — many of whom may be problem gamblers

There is little doubt that FOBTs have been an important contributor to operators’ revenues. They’ve allowed them to cut store costs too, reducing the number of staff needed to take over-the-counter bets. At their peak, FOBTs earned nearly 60 per cent of store profits.

But it is worth recalling too where this custom came from. Right from the off, the machines were contentious. Because of their high stakes, and a 2001 change in betting taxation from turnover to gross profits, they were able to offer highly immersive casino games.

The companies always resisted the idea that FOBTs were the “crack cocaine” choice of problem gamblers — people whose immoderate habits can wreck their finances and the lives of those around them. But the data suggested they strongly appealed to just these individuals. Despite problem gamblers accounting for less than 1 per cent of the adult population, according to prevalence surveys, they were estimated to account for 25 per cent of the takings from FOBT machines, based on research by Jim Orford, a professor at the University of Birmingham and a gambling expert.

A further worry came from the fact that bookies clustered heavily in areas with higher levels of social deprivation. Problem gamblers with little money to start with are much more likely to get into real messes — the sort leading to debt, family breakdown and crime.

The bookies could have tried to compromise, offering to trial a maximum stake cut to £20 or £30, which might have saved some more jobs. Instead they held out for the status quo or bust.

William Hill claims there has been a “significant fall” in gaming machine revenues since April, when the stake limit came into force. While that is clearly unwelcome for them, it is hardly unexpected. Any strategy aiming at reducing problem gambling would cut overall activity on affected products in the short term.

What is less clear is whether the industry as a whole has suffered much, for all the bleating. Many of the companies are busily switching bricks-and-mortar customers to their more structurally profitable online sites, where no such stake restrictions exist. Ladbrokes Coral even set a competition for shop staff: convert customers to online if they wanted to avoid being picked out in the coming wave of job cuts.

One of the peculiarities of Britain’s gambling debate is that while everyone agrees that there is a problem, they cannot agree on the root cause. Campaigners believe it lies in the products themselves — and particularly the conjunction of “addictive” software and the sort of games offered — continuous casino type play.

The companies prefer to root the problem in the individual, arguing that only a small number of irresponsible addicts have a problem. The remedies here are information, treatment and technological fixes that promote abstinence, such as blocking software. They were on view in last week’s promise from five large bookmaking groups voluntarily to provide £60m to fund research and treatment for gambling addiction.

This disagreement is not over. The companies may have lost the argument that their products shouldn’t be more tightly regulated. But they persist with a model that depends heavily on a relatively small number of “high rollers” — a significant proportion of whom may be problem gamblers. There is little appetite for a more sustainable approach encouraging wider participation, less immersive products and modest stakes.

The front line will now move from bookies shops to online services — the real engines of gambling companies’ prosperity, and ones that employ few people. This is a war with more than one campaign.

